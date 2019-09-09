UPDATE | Corridor G back open after crash

UPDATE 9/9/19 @ 10 p.m.

All lanes of Corridor G are back open Monday night after a crash that sent a driver to the hospital.

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the Davis Creek exit.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

One car was involved in the crash. Crews say the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

