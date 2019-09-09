UPDATE | Corridor G back open after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 9/9/19 @ 10 p.m.
All lanes of Corridor G are back open Monday night after a crash that sent a driver to the hospital.
The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the Davis Creek exit.
The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY 9/9/19
One southbound and one northbound lane of Corridor G are closed Monday night due to an accident at the Davis Creek exit in Charleston.
The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday.
One car was involved in the crash. Crews say the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.
It is unclear how long the lanes will be closed.
WSAZ has a crew heading to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app and WSAZ.com for the latest information.