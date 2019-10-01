Crash shuts down U.S. 119 near Clendenin

A two-car crash has shut down U.S. 119 between Wellford Hollow Road and Interstate 79.

The crash happened at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders told WSAZ two people were trapped inside one of the cars because of the crash, but are now out.

The person in the second vehicle was able to get out on their own.

One car was on it's top.

Everyone was treated at the crash scene and refused transport to the hospital.

U.S. 119 is expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m.

