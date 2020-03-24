UPDATE l Southbound lanes reopen after crash along Corridor G

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 03/24/2020 @ 8:23 a.m..
The southbound lanes of Corridor G are back open after an early morning crash Tuesday near Chapmanville, West Virginia.
Logan County dispatchers tell WSAZ the crash between two cars happened just before 7:30 a.m.
No word on if anyone was taken to the hospital.
ORIGINAL STORY 03/24/2020
A crash has closed both the north and southbound lanes of Corridor G early Tuesday morning.
