UPDATE l Southbound lanes reopen after crash along Corridor G

Updated: Tue 8:25 AM, Mar 24, 2020

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 03/24/2020 @ 8:23 a.m..

The southbound lanes of Corridor G are back open after an early morning crash Tuesday near Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Logan County dispatchers tell WSAZ the crash between two cars happened just before 7:30 a.m.

No word on if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 03/24/2020
A crash has closed both the north and southbound lanes of Corridor G early Tuesday morning.

Logan County dispatchers tell WSAZ the crash between two cars happened just before 7:30 a.m Tuesday.

No word on if anyone was taken to the hospital.

