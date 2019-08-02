UPDATE | U.S. 23 in Floyd County back open after crash

UPDATE 8/2/19 @ 11 a.m.

U.S. 23 is back open after a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky .

The scene is clear, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

The two-vehicle accident also led to a fire. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the KY 1428 intersection in Allen.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/2/19

A major road is shut down in Floyd County, Kentucky due to a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, there was a crash and vehicle fire on U.S. 23.

Crews are still working to clear the scene, applying sand to the road. All lanes of U.S. 23 are shut down at the intersection right now.

The sheriff's office says you should be very careful traveling in that area.

There's no word on injuries just yet.

