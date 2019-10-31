UPDATE | All EB lanes of I-64 in Cabell County reopen after crash

UPDATE 10/31/19 @ 9 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 in the Barboursville area of Cabell County are back open after a crash.

The crash happened near the Merritts Creek exit.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

An accident has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-64 in the Barboursville area.

Dispatchers say a vehicle hit the median wall near the Merritts Creek exit.

At least one person is being taken to the hospital.

The eastbound lanes are shut down in the area.

No word on when they will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.