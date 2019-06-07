Crash shuts down part of I-64 WB in Cabell County

A rollover crash has shut down part of I-64 WB in Cabell County.

The crash happened about 8:45 a.m. Friday just past the 29th St. exit.

Emergency crews say the driver told them he hydroplaned.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two lanes are shut down in the area.

WVDOH crews are on scene unclogging a drain.

Emergency crews say they responded to another crash in the same area within the last couple of days.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.