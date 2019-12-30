UPDATE | Route 60 back open after rollover crash

UPDATE 12/30/19 @ 5:55 p.m.

Yates Crossing Road and part of U.S. 60 East are back open Monday evening after a rollover crash, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident sent one person to the hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't available at this time.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. The car flipped several times before coming to a stop.

Only one car was involved.

