Part of State Route 93 in Vinton County is shut down due to a crash.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 93 is closed at State Route 683 and State Route 324.

It was reported around 8:45 Wednesday morning.

Investigators say two cars were involved

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling.

