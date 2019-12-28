UPDATE | U.S. 23 in Russell reopened after pursuit ended in a crash

UPDATE 12/28/19 @ 7:30 p.m.

All lanes of U.S. 23 at the Ironton-Russell bridge have reopened after a pursuit ended in a crash Saturday evening.

Police say one person is in custody.

It is unclear who the suspect is, or why police were chasing them.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/2/8/19 @ 7:04 p.m.

All lanes of U.S. 23 at the Ironton-Russell bridge are shut down after a pursuit ended in a crash Saturday evening.

Details about the pursuit are limited, however, Russell Police Chief Ned Crisp says one person is in custody.

It is unclear how long 23 will be blocked off.

Officials with Kentucky Department of Highways are advising drivers to find alternate routes around the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.