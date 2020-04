A crash has shut down one lane of US 35 in Jackson County, Ohio.

A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told WSAZ that the crash happened early Friday morning between Standpipe Road and Dixon Run Road.

The eastbound lane of US 35 is down to one lane.

No word yet on injuries.

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area of US 35.

