A crash Sunday afternoon in Boone County has a roadway shutdown while crews help people who have been inured.

Metro 911 says Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw is closed at Ashford-Nellis Road.

Traffic is being turned around near the bottom of the mountain on the Kanawha County side.

The crash was reported around 2:15 Sunday afternoon.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or what exactly happened.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.