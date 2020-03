A crash on Interstate 64 West between the Hal Greer and 5th St. interchange has backed up traffic for miles.

The crash happened about 7 Tuesday morning. There's no word on any injuries.

Traffic has been backed up beyond the Hal Greer Blvd. interchange. It is moving slowly just before 7:30 a.m.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking the WSAZ App for the latest information.