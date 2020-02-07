Crash that killed elderly man blamed on slick road conditions

Slick road conditions played a factor in a deadly crash Friday morning in Floyd County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 7 a.m. along KY 80 in Martin.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they determined James Curry, 80, of Melvin, Kentucky lost control of his vehicle on the off ramp of KY 80 into the City of Martin. Troopers say the vehicle hit a guardrail then overturned.

Curry was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected at this time. Toxicology reports are pending.

Troopers say icy road conditions appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

