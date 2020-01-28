Crashes at busy Raceland intersection prompt push for traffic light

A teenager is recovering after a serious crash Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Caroline Road in Raceland.

Police tell WSAZ the spot is a common problem area for them, with at least six serious crashes in the last year.

"We've seen a huge increase over the past two or three years with accidents," said Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons.

Sammons says the teen who was hurt is a student at Raceland-Worthington High School. The intersection is where students will be pulling off and onto U.S. 23 a lot more frequently when the new high school opens.

"Safety is obviously very important to us when it comes to our students and staff," said Superintendent Larry Coldiron. "We're doing what we can to improve the area right here."

Coldiron and city officials say they would like to see a traffic light put in at the intersection. Chief Sammons says around 13,000 cars pass through the intersection every day.

"The traffic light, we feel, would make it a whole lot safer to get out on the highway," Sammons said.

The Kentucky Division of Highways says they have received a request for the light, but it is not that simple for them to put one up.

A spokesperson says the department has to conduct studies, measure the volume of traffic, and other variables before they can get the approval. Previous traffic studies have shown traffic flow and other factors, including crash history, are not at a level to require a signal. They say engineers will conduct a new traffic study when the school opens and re-evaluate.

"We don't need the light next month or after that, we need it now," said Raceland Mayor Talmadge McPeek. "I know that's a lot to ask, but we really do need it now."

In the meantime, Chief Sammons is encouraging drivers, especially young ones, to be extra cautious and vigilant in that area.

