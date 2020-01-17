As a pediatrician in Huntington, WV, Shannon Smith, M.D. has seen more families suffering from a "diseased mindset" than physical disease.

'Create Your Dream Life' is Thursday, January 23rd at The Wild Ramp.

To help people create a life of their dreams, Shannon & finance expert and entrepreneur Stephen Mullins will be sharing the exact steps they used to create a life they love during a 2 hour event at The Wild Ramp on Thursday, January 23.

The 'Create Your Life' event is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 555 14th Street West in Huntington.