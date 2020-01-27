Create a Quarter for W.Va. contest

The First Lady announced a contest for students to create a quarter for West Virginia.

West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice discusses 'Create a Quarter for West Virginia' contest.

Cathy Justice says this contest is for 11th grade students who go to public or private schools in the state.

The quarter design must include the state name and the year West Virginia became a state, 1863, the location in West Virginia being depicted in the artwork, and the current year (2020) with the Latin phrase, 'E PLURIBUS UNUM.'

You can email your design to first.lady@wv.gov by February 7. Along with a copy of your design, include your name, school, county, phone number, and your teacher's name and email.

If you have any questions about the 'Create a Quarter for West Virginia' contest, contact Katie Speece at 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.