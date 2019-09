Crews are battling a large fire in Huntington Saturday evening.

The fire was reported around 8:30 on the 1800 block of 7th Avenue.

Smoke could be seen billowing up from several blocks away.

Crews were able to knock out the fire quickly and no neighboring buildings were damaged.

Deputy Chief Ray Canafax tells WSAZ no injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation.

