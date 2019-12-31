UPDATE | One person is dead, another injured in Milton fire

UPDATE 12/31/19 @ 11:48 a.m.

One person is dead and another person is recovering in the hospital after a fire in Milton.

It happened in the 3000 block of Sansom Court.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

original story 12/31/19 @ 11:00 a.m.

Fire crews are working to put out a structure fire in Milton.

9-1-1 dispatchers told WSAZ.com that EMS is on scene, but no one has been transported at this time.

