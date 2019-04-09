Crews battled barn fire

Updated: Tue 9:38 PM, Apr 09, 2019

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews were on the scene Tuesday night of a barn fire in the Tornado area of Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say the 5400 block of Coal River Road in Tornado was shut down as crews worked to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

 
