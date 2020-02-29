Crews battling house fire

Crews are battling a house fire early Saturday morning in Charleston.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the fire was reported around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of Surface Drive.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene, dispatchers said. No one was trapped in the house or hurt by the fire.

Charleston, Pinch and Malden fire departments all responded to the fire along with Kanawha County Ambulance.

