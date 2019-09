Crews are battling a house fire on the 800 block of 17th Street in Huntington.

Officials with the Huntington Fire Department say the home was on the list to be torn down.

They say the home next door suffered damage to the exterior and attic. The four people living there made it out safe.

There were no injuries reported.

Crews say an investigation into the start of the fire is pending.

