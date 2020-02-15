Crews battling large fire in frigid temperatures

Firefighters were on the scene of a large house fire in Huntington early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. on the 400 block of Washington Ave., Cabell 911 dispatchers said.

The house was boarded up and dispatchers said it was abandoned.

Flames were seen shooting out of the roof as large clouds of smoke filled the air. Firefighters used large ladder trucks to jet water at the house.

Huntington firefighters attacked the fire from all sides while evacuated neighbors stood around watching.

Water running away from the house froze on the road with temperatures in the teens.

Cabell EMS and Huntington Police were also on scene. No one was hurt in the fire, dispatchers said.

No word on what caused the fire.

