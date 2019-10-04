UPDATE | Jefferson dumpster fire extinguished

UPDATE 10/4/19 @ 2:40 p.m.

A fire in Jefferson is now out, according to the South Charleston Fire Department.

The fire took over a dumpster behind a building in the 7100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW.

There were no injuries or damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/4/19 @ 2:20 p.m.

Crews are working to fight a structure fire in Jefferson Friday afternoon

Metro 911 dispatchers say the structure fire started in the 7100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW at around 2 p.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

