Crews battling trailer fire

Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department are battling a trailer fire in the Winifrede area of Kanawha County.

The fire was reported at Fields Creek Road and Cooper Hollow Road in Winifrede just after 10:30 Saturday night.

Dispatchers said they are unsure if the trailer was being lived in but said there have been no reports of injuries.

Fields Creek Road in Winifrede is currently shut down at the Christ Temple Church due to the fire.

