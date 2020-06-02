Crews deal with large water main break in Charleston

Crews are dealing with a large water main break Tuesday afternoon in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It happened near the MedExpress at the MacCorkle Avenue access to the Patrick Street Bridge.

The break was reported around 3:30 p.m.

Our crew at the scene report lots of water in that area, covering the ground and roadway in places.

West Virginia American Water released the following statement:

"We have a field crew and supervisors on site now working to safely identify the cause of the main break, as well as the accurate valves for reducing the water flow that will allow for repair. At this time, the number of customers impacted and an estimated time of repair and restoration are unknown. Travelers should avoid the area if possible as our crews work to quickly and safely make the repair."

