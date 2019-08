Fire destroyed a vacant house Monday evening in the Jefferson area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It happened in the 1000 block of Green Valley Drive.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m.

Medics were on scene as a precaution due to the extreme heat.

Investigators say someone owns the house, but no one was living there.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.