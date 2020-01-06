Crews fight house fire in Hurricane area

Crews are fighting a house fire late Monday night in the Cow Creek Road area, Hurricane firefighters say.

It was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Crestmont Road.

Firefighters say the two-story home was partially engulfed when they arrived at the scene.

They says the fire started in the garage, and the people who live there were able to make it out safely.

One lane of Cow Creek Road is closed in that area.

Along with Hurricane firefighters, two Putnam County medic units are on the scene. Cabell County EMS provided mutual aid.

