Firefighters are battling a house fire in Huntington Saturday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say the fire started around 7:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Baer Street in Huntington.

The Huntington Fire Department and Cabell EMS are on scene, dispatchers said.

The flames are so large they can be seen from our tower cameras.

No word on any injuries at this time.

