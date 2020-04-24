Crews fight large industrial fire in Jackson County, Ohio

Crews fought a large industrial fire Friday afternoon in the Coalton area, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported mid-afternoon at Industrial Hydraulic. That’s in the 100 block of Second Street.

The Jackson County Emergency Management director said crews from four departments were at the scene: Coalton, Liberty, Jackson and Wellston. Coalton was the primary department there.

Extensive damage was reported, but there's no word on a cause.




