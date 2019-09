Firefighters are on scene battling flames in Jackson County Tuesday morning.

Jackson County dispatchers say the fire started in the 300 block of Indigo lane in Kenna. A tractor caught fire first, and spread to a propane tank.

Three structures are currently effected by the fire.

Jackson County emergency crews and one department from Kanawha County are on scene.

