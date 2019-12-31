UPDATE | Fire damages townhouse in Hurricane, W.Va.

UPDATE 12/31/19 @ 2:30 p.m.

No one was hurt Tuesday in a fire at a two-story townhouse in Hurricane, firefighters there say.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. along Boncarbo Lane in Hurricane.

Hurricane firefighters say the fire was contained to the room where it started. The cause is unknown at this time.

The occupants of the townhouse managed to get out OK.

