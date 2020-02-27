Fire destroys home in Lawrence County, Ohio

Fire destroyed a home Thursday afternoon in the Sheridan area, according to the assistant chief of the Perry Volunteer Fire Department.

The owner was home at the time, and there were no apparent injuries. It happened in the 100 block of Township Road 1189, which is in the area of Delta Lane.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the home. It was reported around 3:55 p.m.

Nearly 30 firefighters from multiple departments, including Perry, South Point, Fayette and Burlington, fought the blaze.

WSAZ received calls about a massive plume of black smoke visible from across the Ohio River in Ashland, Kentucky.

There was some exposure damage to the siding of a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.