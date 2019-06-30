Crews fighting two fires on Charleston's west side

Firefighters are fighting a fire impacting two homes on Charleston's west side.

The fire was reported just before 8:45 Sunday evening on the 1000 block of Red Oak Street.

Dispatchers say it is unclear if anyone lives in the two homes that are on fire or if any injuries have been reported.

Heavy smoke can be seen billowing up in the air from our weather camera that overlooks Charleston.

