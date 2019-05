Medics are on the scene of a shooting Friday night at the Capitol Hotel in the 1000 block of Washington Street East in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

EMS crews are assessing the patient who has a gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m.

Currently, Charleston Police are on the scene and using a K-9 to track the suspect.

