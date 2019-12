Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the fire is in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue.

Dispatchers say that the Huntington Fire Department extinguished the fire and that no one was injured.

Chief Jan Rader said they believe furniture was too close to a heater and that the fire was contained in the living room.

