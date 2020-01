Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Cabell County.

Calls first came in around 8:15 a.m. about smoke coming out of the home at Southview Lane and Spring Drive in the West Pea Ridge area of Barboursville.

Cabell County 911 Supervisors tell WSAZ a person in the home called in the fire and got everyone out of the house.

No word on injuries or how many people were inside.

