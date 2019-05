Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash along Rt. 3 in Boone County.

According to Boone County EMS, the crash involved a coal truck and a car. One person was killed in the crash.

Rt. 3 is shut down down in Racine.

No other details are being released.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking on the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.