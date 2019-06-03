UPDATE | Everything inside house destroyed in fire

UPDATE 6/3/19 @ 12:42 p.m.

One person was home when a house caught on fire in Huntington Monday morning. The renter living there was not hurt, but there is a lot of damage.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader says power lines may be the cause, but they are still investigating. A power outage was reported shortly before the fire.

It happened in the 800 block of 28th Street.

The owners of the house tell WSAZ everything inside was destroyed. They say this is their third rental property to catch on fire.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/3/19

The road is blocked off at the scene of a fire in Huntington Monday morning.

911 dispatchers say the fire is in the 800 block of 28th Street.

Firefighters are on scene, but few details are available right now.

