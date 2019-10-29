UPDATE | St. Albans gas leak resolved

UPDATE 10/29/19 @ 10:35 a.m.

A gas leak that caused several home evacuations in St. Albans has been resolved.

The St. Albans Fire Department says the leak began around 8:45 Tuesday morning.

The scene has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A gas leak on Poplar Drive is being evaluated by emergency crews Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Albans Fire Department, the leak happened when a vehicle struck a gas meter. The gas supply line was ruptured below ground.

Several homes were evacuated. Access to the road will remain blocked until the gas leak is under control.

