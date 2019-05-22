UPDATE | I-64 crash in Huntington sends one to the hospital

UPDATE 5/22/19 @ 3:55 p.m.

A two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 sent one person to the hospital, Huntington Police say.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes between the 5th Street and Hal Greer exits.

Police say one of the cars went off the road, and the driver over corrected and hit another car.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The roadway was closed temporarily.

Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services crews also responded to the scene.

Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to an accident on Interstate 64 West near the 10-mile marker, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

That is between the 5th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard exits of the interstate. The crash was reported at 3:05 p.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

