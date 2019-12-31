UPDATE | I-64 crash sends 4 to the hospital

UPDATE 12/31/19 @ 8:30 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 East sent four people to the hospital Tuesday night, crews at the scene say.

All of their injuries are said to be relatively minor.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the 4.5-mile marker, not far from the 17th Street West exit in Huntington.

Both lanes were temporarily closed.

Huntington Police, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services and police and fire crews from both Ceredo and Kenova responded to the scene.

