Crews are battling a fire in Mason County, West Virginia on Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:47 a.m. in the 11-thousand block of Ripley Road according to Dennis Emmerman the 911 Director in Mason County.

Emmerman says three fire stations responded to fight the flames.

There is an EMS crew at the scene, but there are no reports of anyone injured at this time.

