UPDATE | Man arrested in 4-vehicle, DUI-related crash involving school bus

More details have been released about a four-vehicle DUI crash that involved a school bus at MacCorkle Avenue and Corridor G (U.S. 119).

WSAZ/Amber Sipe

Charleston Police say a man was arrested after he ran from the scene and hid in a restroom at a nearby car rental business in the 300 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Police identified that man as Franklin Carroll Jr., 27, of Cleveland, Ohio. Carroll had a Virginia driver's license.

He is charged with DUI causing injury. According to the criminal complaint, Carroll's blood/alcohol content was .217.

Police say Carroll was driving a truck that crashed into a car in front of him, shoving that car into another vehicle and then into the school bus. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m.

The driver of the first car that was hit was taken to the hospital. One child was on the school bus at the time but was not hurt.

A female passenger in the truck Carroll was driving had minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 119 were blocked for a while, and traffic was diverted onto the interstate.

Carroll was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $10,000.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a DUI-related crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon at MacCorkle Avenue and Corridor G, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the person who was under the influence ran from the scene before he was caught. He was being processed.

There is no word at this time if injuries are involved.

