Crews respond to report of possible fire at Elkview Middle School

Crews responded Monday night to reports of smoke coming from Elkview Middle School, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department said on its social media.

Firefighters say they discovered smoke coming from an air handler on the roof of the school.

The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m.

Crews from Clendenin and Frame volunteer fire departments provided assistance when the call was upgraded as a possible structure fire.

Damage was contained to the unit on the roof, firefighters said.

