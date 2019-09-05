Crews respond to small plane emergency at Yeager Airport

Crews are on the scene early Thursday morning of an emergency at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

According to county officials, a single-engine plane went off the runway and into the EMAS, which is an emergency stopping area meant for planes when they overshoot the runway.

Crews at the scene say they pilot is up and walking around.

The incident, which was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, is under investigation. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

