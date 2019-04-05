UPDATE | Huntington house is a total loss after fire

UPDATE 4/5/19 @ 11:30 a.m.

Nobody was hurt during a house fire in Huntington Friday morning.

The house is on Rutland Avenue near Cottage Street.

Neighbors say it is an abandoned house and has burned before. Now, it's a total loss.

911 dispatchers got the first 911 call at 10:17 a.m. Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/5/19

