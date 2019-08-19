UPDATE | Crews on scene of fire at Nitro business

UPDATE 8/19/19 @ 3 p.m.

Crews have contained a fire at a business in Nitro.

Monogram Plus caught fire around 2 pm. Monday. The business is next to a gas station in the 4000 block of 1st Avenue.

There's no word yet on damage or injuries, but we have a crew at the scene gathering information.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/19/19

A 911 caller reported the fire is in the 4000 block of 1st Avenue, but firefighters are still on their way to the scene.

Metro 911 dispatchers say 40th Street is shut down between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue.

