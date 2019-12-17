UPDATE | One dead in Greenup County water rescue

UPDATE 12/17/19 @ 9:30 a.m.

One person is dead after a water rescue in Greenup County.

Kentucky State Police and the Greenup County Coroner have been called to the scene along State Route 2 and State Route 7 in the Load area.

Troopers say they don't have additional details yet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Emergency crews are responding to a water rescue in Greenup County.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ the incident is along State Route 7 and State Route 2 in the Load area.

No other details are available at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

