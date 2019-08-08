UPDATE | 6-year-old boy found in Charleston

UPDATE 8/8/19 @ 8:20 p.m.

The 6-year-old boy reported missing Thursday evening near Orchard Manor has been found, our crew at the scene says.

He is said to be safe and was found in the complex where he lives.

Earlier crews from several agencies were on the scene after reports a child may have fallen off a bridge and into a creek near School Street and Sissonville Drive.

Crews from several agencies are searching Thursday evening for a 6-year-old boy who is missing in Charleston, our crew at the scene says.

The call originally was reported as a child who may have fallen off a bridge near Orchard Manor in the vicinity of School Street and Sissonville Drive.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m.

First responders say the boy may have simply run away and is in hiding, too afraid to come out. Helicopters and K-9s are being used to help with the search.

Charleston police and fire departments, as well as West Virginia State Police, are among the agencies on scene.

We also have a crew there.

