Crews searching for missing kayaker in Pike County, Ky.

Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing kayaker in Pike County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating the disappearance. Troopers say a person went missing after kayaking in the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River.

The group of people became separated around 10 p.m. Wednesday while kayaking on the river.

Investigators say crews began searching Wednesday night, looked throughout the night, and kept searching into Thursday morning with no luck.

Several emergency agencies and rescue crews are at the scene Thursday morning.

The search area starts near the boat ramp behind the Pikeville Texas Roadhouse and continues north toward the Floyd County line.

